CANANDAIGUA — “Meet the Media,” a series of four workshops to introduce the fundamentals of drawing, pastels, watercolor, and acrylics, is being offered next month.
Classes will be offered April 6 (drawing with Howard Van Buren), 13 (pastels with Neal Allen), 20 (watercolors with Judi Cermak), and 27 (acrylics with Peggy Heissenberger). All will take place in the Gleaners’ Kitchen dining room of St. John’s Episcopal Church from 6-8 p.m.
Each session costs $25. Sign up for all four and pay $85. All materials are supplied.
Class sizes are limited. Sign up at www.ocarts.org.