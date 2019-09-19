CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District will cap off Homecoming Week festivities with a community celebration and a fireworks display sponsored by the Midlakes Sports Boosters at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 on the Midlakes campus.
Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. when the Midlakes Cross Country team hosts a large sectional invitational meet. Other sports teams playing at home include the boys varsity volleyball with tournament matches at noon and 3 p.m., boys varsity soccer team at 5 p.m. versus Waterloo and a 7 p.m. varsity football game against University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men.
Inductees to the Midlakes Athletic Hall of Fame will be introduced at halftime of the football game, along with this year’s homecoming king and queen. Food trucks and concessions will be available during the game.
Also, the Soccer Boosters will host its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. near the Midlakes High School Parking Lot, 1554 Route 488. Advanced-sale tickets are $10; $11 at the event.
A portion of Route 488 in front of the Midlakes campus will shut down at 5:30 p.m. for the annual Homecoming Parade featuring student-built floats.