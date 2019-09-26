The Ontario County Treasurer has partnered with the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District to offer expanded hours of service and collect payments of school taxes.
District residents can work with the Ontario County Treasurer or visit Community Bank branches in Clifton Springs and Phelps to pay school taxes.
The school district will no longer collect payments of taxes.
School district residents can pay their tax bill by mailing a check (made payable to the Ontario County Treasurer) or money order to Ontario County Treasurer, 20 Ontario St., Canandaigua 14424.
School district residents also can pay their tax bill by visiting the treasurer’s office or Community Bank at 1334 Route 96, Phelps, or 26 E. Main St., Clifton Springs.
School district residents also can pay tax bills online at GovPayNow.com/gps/user/plc/a00314.
School taxes are to be paid by Sept. 30.
School taxes paid in October are subject to a 2 percent penalty.
Taxes paid between Nov. 1 and 15 can only be paid at the County Treasurer’s office and will include a 3 percent penalty and a 5 percent treasurer’s fee.
Taxes not paid by November are re-levied.
The treasurer’s office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For details, call the treasurer’s office at (585) 396-4422 or visit co.ontario.ny.us/91/treasurer.