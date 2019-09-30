CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District has created an online Facility Use Portal to expand the use of school spaces and athletics fields among the community.
The portal takes visitors through a step-by-step process to register for a new account, submit a new facility use request and view the availability of various spaces on campus. School-based activities take precedence over all other uses.
For a complete list of facility use regulations and fees, visit the www.midlakes.org/facilityuseportal.