CLIFTON SPRINGS — Twenty-seven students at Midlakes High School were inducted into the school’s honor society chapter during a recent ceremony.
Inductees included seniors Madison Bowman, Ashley Chrisman, Madison Duchesneau, Jeanne Durham, Sarah Lahr, Hunter MacCammon and Wyatt Smith; and juniors Kate Bennett, Megan Bowman, Sarah Crane, Emma Curran, Lydia Day, Marlee Fancett, Molly Mueller, Katelyn Roland, Ryan Shoemaker, Ella Sickles, Anna Smith, Sarah Socha and Isabella Tufano.
