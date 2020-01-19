TYRE — Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will bring his life story to del Lago Resort & Casino March 7.
Tyson’s appearance, “Undisputed Truth: Round 2,” starts at 8 p.m. in The Vine, del Lago’s entertainment venue.
Tyson has toured nationally and internationally with his one-man Broadway show, and it also has aired as an HBO special. After a successful run at the MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theater, the show debuted on Broadway under director Spike Lee and now tours the country.
Tyson shares the story of his life, experiences as a professional boxer, and controversies in and out of the ring.
Tickets are on sale at the del Lago box office, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695, or by visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.