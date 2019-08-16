WATERLOO — In most running races, participants will get an occasional Dixie cup of water along the route.
Participants in the Waterloo Library & Historical Society milk and cookie fun run will eat a cookie, run a quarter mile, eat another cookie, repeat that two more times and then enjoy a cold glass of milk at the end.
The unusual one-mile fun run, and walk, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Waterloo High School cross country track off Stark Street, just past the tennis courts.
This family friendly run is inspired by Laura Numeroff’s “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” story and will also feature a story walk and other literary themed activities.
Participants can register online at runsignup.com/race/NY/Waterloo/MilkCookieFunRun or in person at the Waterloo Library, 31 E. William St. The entry fee is $20 for adults, $10 for students and free for children under age 4. Family pricing is available by contacting the library at (315) 539-3313. Those who pre-register by Sept. 6 will have the opportunity of buying a FunRun T-shirt for $10.
Volunteers for the event also are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.