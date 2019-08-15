Milly’s Pantry coordinates with schools in the Penn Yan and Dundee areas to acquire and distribute required supplies for students in kindergarten to grade 12.
Volunteers are sought to set up and help distribute items.
In Penn Yan, setup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19, and distribution will be from 7:45 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Penn Yan Elementary school cafeteria.
In Dundee, setup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21, and distribution will be from 7:45 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Dundee Central school cafeteria.
This program also is made possible by contributions of the Nord Family Foundation.
For details or to volunteer, call Loretta Corey at (315) 694-7350 or (585) 330-3598.
