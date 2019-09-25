PALMYRA — A miniature paintings party from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 will benefit Wayne County Council for the Arts.
The party will be held at the Palmyra Library, 402 E. Main St.
The cost of $35 covers all supplies.
Elaine Liberio will lead participants step by step through painting a 4-inch-by-4-inch miniature painting in acrylic.
This event is for ages 12 and older, novice or accomplished painters. Complete written instructions and all materials are included.
Prior registration is required by Friday, Sept. 27 as seating is limited. To hold a spot, register and pay online at wayne-arts.com, by calling (315) 331-4593 (leave message and someone will return your call) or in person at 108 W. Miller St., Newark — between noon and 3 p.m. Friday or Saturday.
For more information, contact Liberio by text at (315) 945-2374 or email liberioart@rochester.rr.com.