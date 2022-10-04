GENEVA — The Musical Moments recital series at the Geneva Public Library will feature the Geneva Martin Luther King Memorial Choir on Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will last approximately an hour and is free and open to the public.
For nearly 40 years, the choir has provided uplifting, energetic gospel music at annual observances honoring the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Under the direction and leadership of its founder, Patrisha Blue, the choir crosses cultural divides, bringing singers and musicians of various ethnic backgrounds and musical abilities together to make a joyful, harmonious message of hope and perseverance. The choir also provides training and instruction for experienced choir directors, vocalists and musicians, as well as newcomers to the gospel genre.
The MLK Memorial Choir is an interdenominational choir whose membership is open to all.
Musical Moments is possible thanks to the sustaining financial gifts from Jane and Bill Crumlish and the efforts of volunteers. For information on how to volunteer for and support Geneva Public Library services, visit www.genevapubliclibrary.net/foundation-for-geneva.