RUSHVILLE — The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center will be at Mosaic Health, 2 Rubin Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31.
The Center is equipped to screen walk-ins and the uninsured.
Women have several ways of scheduling an appointment. Call the appointment line at (585) 922-PINK; go online to RochesterRegional.org/PINK, click “Need A Mammogram” and fill out a form requesting a callback (the form is available 24/7); or through a chat session at RochesterRegional.org/PINK — click “Need A Mammogram,” click the chat session icon on the lower right corner. The appointment line, callbacks and chat sessions are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The coach is designed to screen every 15 minutes, or four women per hour. Appointments for women who need to use the lift are 30 minutes.
Women must be at least 40 years of age, not exhibiting symptoms of breast-related problems and had a mammogram a year plus one day from the screening event.