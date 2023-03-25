NEWARK — The Wayne County chapter of Moms for Liberty and the Frederick Douglass Foundation Finger Lakes are hosting the inaugural Liberty Conference of Wayne County. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 21 at East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 Palmyra-Port Gibson Road, Palmyra.
The goal of the event is to inspire and empower residents of Wayne County and the surrounding region to participate in their local government, starting with school district board of education elections.
The keynote speaker is Steve Deace, host of The Steve Deace Show on BlazeTV. His show is political analysis with a Biblical worldview. He also has written numerous books, most recently “Rise of Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial, So This Never Happens Again,” co-authored with Daniel Horowitz. His movie “Nefarious” will be out in theaters April 14, a movie he produced and inspired from his book, “A Nefarious Plot.”
There will be a discussion panel featuring Deace; Joe Pinion, from Newsmax and former candidate for state Senate; Assemblyman Brian Manktelow from Lyons; and the Rev. Dean Nelson, national chairman of the Frederick Douglass Foundation.
Food trucks and numerous vendors will be available with information on how to participate in community leadership until 6:30 p.m. Vendors include Moms for Liberty Wayne County, Frederick Douglass Foundation Finger Lakes, The Constitutional Coalition of NYS, Turning Point USA, Young Republicans of NYS, Help not Harm (Canandaigua), Feed My Sheep Foundation (Canandaigua), and many more.
Tickets are available at $20 each at momsforliberty.org/events/register/1320/?submit=Register.
Sponsorships also are still available. Apply at momsforliberty.org/forms/wayne-ny-liberty-conference-sponsorship/.
For more information, email wayneNYmoms4liberty@gmail.com or go to momsforliberty.org/chapters/wayne-county-ny/.