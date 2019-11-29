CANANDAIGUA — Demetrice Garcia is a mother to seven children, ranging in age from 20 to just seven months and she works part time in the emergency department of a local hospital. She is also enrolled full-time as a biotechnology major at Finger Lakes Community College.
Her perseverance has been recognized at FLCC with the Fred and Mary Jennejahn memorial scholarship. The $1,000 award was created by FLCC mathematics professor Bryan Ingham and his wife, Christine, in honor of his grandparents. Fred was a World War II veteran, Rotarian and volunteer firefighter, while his wife was a longtime middle school math teacher.
Garcia was able to meet Ingham at the 35th Annual Constellation Brands Honors Dinner, an event recently held at the FLCC main campus to recognize scholarship recipients and their benefactors.
Garcia enrolled in the fall of 2018 at FLCC, where her first-born is also a student. She hopes to complete her associate degree in December 2020.
Garcia is the second recipient of the scholarship. Seven new scholarships were awarded in the past year. One was created by Canandaigua husband-and-wife, Kevin Murphy and Lorena Garmezy of Canandaigua.
Murphy is considered one of the College’s “Storefront Pioneers” because he graduated from the then-Community College of the Finger Lakes in 1974 when classes were held in downtown storefronts. He then earned a bachelor’s degree from State University College at Oswego. Garmezy earned her degree from Cornell University in 1986, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.
The couple met while working at Rochester’s Strong Museum; he was the senior exhibit designer, while she worked in the education department. Both share an affinity for good wine, and hope to strengthen the connection between their respective alma maters — FLCC and Cornell — with the Garmezy & Murphy viticulture scholarship.
Murphy and Garmezy attended the scholarship dinner and met the first recipient, Anastasia Van Ark of Lima.
Other new scholarships include:
• The Thomas Albanese memorial scholarship
• The Bob Barbuto memorial jazz scholarship
• The John H. Brahm III memorial scholarship
• The Justin Christensen memorial scholarship
• The Geneva Community Projects scholarship
• The William D. Langston memorial scholarship
The privately funded FLCC Foundation scholarships are presented to part- and full-time students entering or returning to FLCC this fall or those who transferred to four-year colleges and universities. The awards range from $100 to full tuition, currently $4,722 per year.
To create a new scholarship or donate to an existing fund, contact the FLCC Foundation at (585) 785-1541 or email to foundation@flcc.edu.
The 2019-20 recipients from the Times’ readership area include:
Branchport: Aline Trombley, Frances F. MacLeod Memorial Scholarship
Canandaigua: Alice Avila, IDEA scholarship; Bradd Boyce, Reh Family Foundation scholarship; Francisco Burquez, Summers Completion scholarship; Katelyn Burquez, Summers Completion scholarship; Stephanie Chrysler, AVI Fresh Inc. hospitality scholarship; Olivia DiPaolo, Lois J. Griffith memorial scholarship; Daniel Ellers, AVI Fresh Inc. hospitality scholarship; Rachel Emerson, Ann Hamilton memorial scholarship; Emma Farnsworth, Mathematics Department Award for Excellence; Courtney Gaddy, S&S memorial scholarship;
Andrea Gallinger, FLCC horticulture faculty scholarship; Olivia Garlock, Ontario County Arts Council Mariner Family scholarship; Madigan Groff, Summers Completion scholarship; Rebecca Hazard, massage therapy scholarship; Brody Hotelling, Frances F. MacLeod memorial scholarship; Angela Hurlbutt, Carl Krickmire outstanding theatre student award; Lillian Jensen, Dr. A. John Walker chorale music award; Hannah Lochner, SUNY Empire State diversity honors scholarship; Jasmine Lofdahl, Brenda S. Brockman Beck memorial scholarship; Lydia Mazza, Busch Thompson Health nursing scholarship;
Emily O’Neill, Truman Becker/Malcolm Strong memorial scholarship; Allison Pellett, Fraley Family award; Sarah Trainor, The Shortsville Smokers scholarship; Marissa Waterman, Robert Angell Imagine scholarship; and Caleb Waterman, Francis Finnick memorial conservation scholarship
Clifton Springs: Jen Neubauer, James P. Finkle viticulture scholarship; Sara Vanderhoof, Robert Angell Imagine scholarship
Clyde: Kailey Cole, Thomas Topping Adult Returning Student Scholarship
Dundee: William Fryburger, Robert “Bob” Barbuto Memorial Jazz Piano Scholarship; Silver Hall-Sutterby, The Opportunity Scholarship; and Rachel Woodruff, FLCC Honors Studies Scholarship
Geneva: Amanda Barnes, Bowen Family scholarship; Roishon Bowman, Fashion Forward scholarship; Gavin Caccavale-Brown, Ann Hamilton memorial scholarship; Lisa Carylon, T.F. Insalaco award for excellence in painting; Jessica Daggett, Fashion Forward scholarship; Briana Horton, SUNY Empire State diversity honors scholarship; Margaret Jones, GW Lisk Co. Inc. excellence scholarship; Tatiana Klestinec, Ed Morrell biology/biotechnology scholarship; Georgedaliz Lopez, Hispanic leadership scholarship; and Alara Powell, Murray F. Gardner memorial scholarship;
Kaylee Smolinski, Bowen Family memorial scholarship; Ciara Steele, The Awesome A’s scholarship; Sarah Thorne, Fashion Forward scholarship; Bailey Wayne, Joanne Glover memorial scholarship; and Ashley Velez-Ramos, Michaels Family memorial scholarship
Interlaken: Lindsay Mitchell, Frances F. MacLeod memorial scholarship
Keuka Park: Patricia Richardson, POW/MIA Award
Lyons: Alivia Chardeen, GW Lisk Co. Inc. Excellence Scholarship; Debra Hayes, AMVETS Post 332 Farmington, NY Scholarship; and Hunter Schleede, FLCC Newark Campus Center Scholarship
Manchester: Natasha Sherman, Eugene B. Risser technology scholarship
Marion: Ivan Castillo-Serrano, Frances F. MacLeod Memorial Scholarship; and Austin Smeatin, Bill Parham Memorial Scholarship
Middlesex: Hayley Bradford, Alton B. Corbit Memorial Scholarship; and Megan Walker, Geneva Community Projects, NY Scholarship
Newark: Jayden Durfee Thompson Health Nursing Scholarship; Demetrice Garcia, The Fred and Mary Jennejahn Memorial Scholarship; Nicole Garritano, Donald and Jean Burgan Community Service Award; Dylan Ide, Garlock Sealing Technologies Scholarship; Connor O’Brien, Collins “Connie” and Verna Carpenter Memorial Scholarship; Danika Ritz, Garlock Sealing Technologies Scholarship; and James Standish, AMVETS Post 332 Farmington, NY Scholarship
North Rose: Gabrielle Warring, Dr. A. John Walker Chorale Music Award, Aldo F. and Anne J. Fiorvanti Scholarship
Palmyra: Sylvia Boheen, Dr. Henry Buxbaum Memorial Award for Achievement and Promise in Fine Arts; Jessie Hubright, Mr. and Mrs. Elwood A. Garner Award; Lacey Johnson, Charlotte Cowie Memorial Scholarship; Diana Ortega, Collins “Connie” and Verna Carpenter Memorial Scholarship; Ivory Saalfrank, Mark J. Prockton Memorial Scholarship; and Lydia Wizeman, FLCC Foundation Scholarship
Penn Yan: Maylee Adams, Constellation Brands Viticultural Scholarship; Alvaro Chavez Gonzalez, Monty Stamp Memorial Scholarship; Constance Glover, Ed & Gerry Cuony Scholarship; and Sarah Wilder, Professor Wayne Williams Award in Honor of his Parents Ashley and Pauline Williams
Phelps: Wyatt Harrington, Farash First in Family scholarship; and Autumn Javier, FLCC Board of Trustees scholarship
Romulus: Jared Fletcher, FLCC Foundation scholarship; Meghan Patchen, Marilyn D. Hurlbutt nursing award; and Thermidor Rose-Darline, FLCC Foundation scholarship
Seneca Falls: Maria Gallina, Robert Angell Imagine scholarship; Elizabeth Lipker, Charlotte B. Munson memorial scholarship; Pauline McDonald, FLCC Geneva Campus Center scholarship; and Brenden Sofo, Ann Hamilton memorial scholarship
Shortsville: Rebecca Ritzenthaler, Robert Angell Imagine scholarship
Stanley: Henry Sloth, FLCC Mathematics Department award in memory of Sherman Hunt; and Andrew Smith, William D. Langston memorial scholarship
Waterloo: Valerie Goodman, Melissa Young (Hawk Child Wandering) massage scholarship; Kristina McDonald, Carol Scharett memorial scholarship; and Jennifer Pedersen, Mutual Hook & Ladder Scholarship