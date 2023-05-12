FAYETTE — Celebrate Mom with a tour of Rose Hill Mansion on Mother’s Day weekend, exploring Margaret Swan’s 19th-century life at Rose Hill Mansion as a daughter, wife and mother.
Tours run every hour on the half-hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The last daily tour is at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults. From Friday through Sunday, visitors can get one admission free with the purchase of one adult admission. Buy-one, get-one tickets will be sold only at the door.
Once a working farm and built in 1839, the elegant Greek Revival house was the center of a busy and productive farm at mid-century. Much of the guided tour focuses on the Swan family, who lived there from 1850-90.
Through family letters, photographs, and diaries, visitors explore their joys and sorrows, and their interactions with neighbors and the many workers required to keep the large house and farm in working order. Twenty rooms of the house are restored and furnished in the Empire style, popular from the 1820s to 1850s. The property also has a terrific view of Seneca Lake and nearby farmlands.
The East Tenant Cottage contains exhibits and public restrooms. Exhibits for 2023 are “One House, Many People” and the recently opened exhibit “Slavery in New York.” “One House, Many People” chronicles the people who have worked at Rose Hill, whether enslaved, paid, or volunteer. “Slavery in New York” explores the history of slavery in New York state and at Rose Hill.
Rose Hill Mansion is at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20, near Geneva. For more information, call 315-789-3848 or visit historicgeneva.org.