Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.