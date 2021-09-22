WATERLOO — Mozaic, a non-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Seneca, Cayuga and Yates counties, is hosting a drive-thru career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23.
Those interested can explore career options at Mozaic's three locations: 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Road in Waterloo, 1521 Clark Street Road in Auburn, and 235 North Ave. in Penn Yan.
Virtual appointments also are available through www.mozaic.org/jointheteam.
One applicant will win an iPad.
With questions or for additional information, call (315) 612-0103 or go to jobs@mozaic.org.