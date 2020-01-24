Mozaic, formerly Arc of Seneca Cayuga and Arc of Yates, has new service offerings to meet the needs of families in Yates and Seneca counties.
Services include respite, community habilitation, caregiver/family support, community self advocacy training, prevocational and supported employment. Expansion to more counties is anticipated throughout 2020.
Respite care includes short-term, temporary care to families who do not currently have resources or natural supports. Community habilitation supports youth with learning social and daily living skills as well as health-related tasks. Caregiver/family support offers training and resources to help make informed and empowered choices. Community self advocacy includes training for children/youth, caregivers and advocates to prevent difficulties while taking part in community activities.
Prevocational services will empower youth ages 14 and older to learn skills to prepare for paid or volunteer work matching their interests. While Supported Employment services will assist youth in finding and maintaining steady employment within the community.
“We are excited to offer new services that will truly support our community’s youth,” said Mozaic Director of Behavioral Health Keegan Ovens. “These new program offerings allow Mozaic to reach even more people in our community to provide these missing and necessary supports and resources.”
In addition to home and community-based services, Mozaic will also be expanding its care management services into Seneca County. Care managers are the key point of contact for managing all services a child may need. They monitor to ensure each service provider works together for the best interest of the child and family.
If you or someone you know may be interested in these services, reach out to Mozaic representative Keegan Ovens, Director of Behavioral Health Services, to determine if you or your child is eligible at (315) 536- 7447 or by visiting Mozaic.org.