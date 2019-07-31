AUBURN — The Cayuga Museum of History & Art has named Geoffrey Starks director of development and outreach.
The position was created to help focus and increase the museum’s fundraising and marketing efforts.
Starks had worked in the Institutional Giving department of the Society for Science & the Public in Washington, D.C.
For details, email geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.
