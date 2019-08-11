NEWARK — The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society will host its second Outdoor Summer History Night at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at T. Spencer Knight Canal Park on Van Buren Street.
John Zornow will narrate “Remembering Downtown,” a DVD with photos of downtown Newark through the ages.
Attendees should bring their own chairs.
Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
The rain location will be at the museum, 120 High St.
For details, call (315) 331-6409 or visit www.new arkarcadiamuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.