WATKINS GLEN — Seventeen wineries, breweries and eateries are pledging a portion of their sales to support My Place, A Play and Learning Center, while sending a message that quality child care is an important component of business success.
The “Cheers to Childcare!” fundraiser will be from June 19-25. Staff at half of the 17 participating businesses have children enrolled in My Place, the only childcare center in Schuyler County.
Participants in “Cheers to Childcare!” are Bagley’s, Damiani Wine Cellars, Graft Wine + Cider Bar, Grist Iron Brewing Co., Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards, Hector Wine Company, Hop Notch Brewing Co., Lakewood Vineyards, Leidenfrost Vineyards, Lucky Hare Brewing Co., Rasta Ranch Vineyards, Scale House Brewery, Shalestone Vineyards, Solera Tap House, Stonecat Cafe, Toast Winery, and Two Goats Brewing.
Proceeds support day-to-day My Place operating expenses such as rent, utilities and supplies.
Finger Lakes RV Resort in Hector also hosted a weekend “Campfires for a Cause” fundraiser for My Place, and the Burdett Fire Department will donate a portion of the proceeds of their Father’s Day breakfast to My Place.
For more information about My Place and its after-school program, go to myplace-aplc.org, or call 607-535-8908.