SENECA FALLS —Mynderse Academy presented awards during its June commencement ceremony.
Honorees and awards include:
Kenya Backman-Lowe: The Birdena Campany Award, the Vincent Caraccillo Award and the Seneca Falls Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 992 award.
Madison Barnett: The Fredenburgh Scholarship and the Seneca Falls Community Center Youth Service award.
Sadie Bonetti: The SMS Auxiliary Award and the Florence Toomey Award.
Taylor Brignall: The Delta Kappa Gamma Award, the Heather Lohr Memorial Award, the Deborah Plate Memorial Award and the Seneca Falls Education Association Future Educators Award.
Shane Bunce: The Academic Perseverance Award.
Duyen Cao: The Paul & Irene Ashley Memorial Fund award, the 2019 Honor Graduates award, the New Visions Health Therapy Most Professional Senior award, the New Visions Health Therapy One-Year Perfect Attendance award, the 2019 President’s Award, the Seneca County Children’s Committee award and the Zonta Scholarship.
Hannah Capacci: The James R. Amidon Memorial Award for Softball, the Norman J. and Anna B. Gould Award and the Tim Schoonover Memorial award in Soccer.
Noah Colvin: The Food and Nutrition Award.
Derek Corsner: The Ralph Sinicropi Memorial Award.
Destinee Creeley: The Mike Cramer Skills USA Memorial Award.
Natalie Cross: The John R. Wanner Memorial Award.
Gavin Doell: The It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship, the Rockwell Memorial award and the Tarjac Inc. Scholarship in memory of Jacob Salerno.
Mary Doell: The Heather Gaglianese Memorial Award.
Monika Edwards: The Academic Perseverance Award, the Trinity Episcopal Church Award
Morgan Ellis: The Fredenburgh Scholarship, the Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary Award, the Norman J. and Anna B. Gould Award, the Fred L. Huntington Sr. Award in Social Studies, the North Seneca Ambulance Award, the 2019 President’s Award, the 2019 Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the Seneca County American Legion Scholarship and the Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Service Scholarship.
Lucas Ferrara: The Ferrara Lumber Award.
Damon Fletcher: The Gary Irland Memorial Band Award, the Seneca Falls Music Boosters Award, the Phil Plummer Memorial Award and the Kyle A. Siwarski Music Scholarship Fund.
Salvatore Franzone: The Generations Bank award and the Frederick Morganti III Memorial Football Scholarship.
Riley Gage: The Jerry Manzari Construction Award.
Ashley Hendrickson: The Nucor Educational Disbursement Award and the Jon Wagner Memorial Award.
Noah Howard: The Fr. Joseph Beatini Memorial Award, the It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship, the Stephen B. Lynch Memorial Award, the 2019 President’s Award and the Marion and Dana Rolfe Scholarship.
Jordan Howell: The Drama Club Award, the Anthony and Jane Ferrara Memorial Award, the Fredenburgh Scholarship, the 2019 Honor Graduates award, the Gary Irland Memorial Chorus Award, the Kiwanis Award, the 2019 President’s Award, the 2019 Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the Tim Schoonover Memorial award in Lacrosse, the Seneca County Medical Society Award, the Seneca County Youth Bureau award, the Roger Slinkman Memorial Award, the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey III VFW Post 1323 Continuing Education Award for Salutatorian, the G. Kenneth Wayne Memorial Scholarship Award
Elizabeth Jeffreys: The Arthur L. Baker Award, the Dr. Rodney D. Littlejohn Positive Attitude Award and the Rose Cammuso Tiballi Class of 1960 Award.
Sarah Kohberger: The Fredenburgh Scholarship, the Norman J. and Anna B. Gould Award, the Bill Moody Memorial Softball Award, the Jack Muldowney Memorial Award, the 2019 President’s Award and the Tennis Coaches’ Award.
Samantha Lackey: The Education Professions Most Professional Senior award, the Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Career and Technical Education Award and the Zonta Scholarship.
Owen Lorenzetti: The William H. Caraher Jr. Memorial Award, the SMS Award and the Jon Wagner Memorial Award.
Madison Lynch: The American Legion Auxiliary Award in Social Studies Excellence, the Babe Ruth award, the 2019 President’s Award, the 2019 Scholarship for Academic Excellence and the Seneca County Children’s Committee award.
Mason Major: The Howard L. Chapple Scholarship and the Aden “Abe” VanCleef Memorial Award.
Kaitlyn Matthews: The SFSSA Graduation Award.
Mitchell Mestan: The Kenneth Shupp Memorial Award.
Samuel Micio: The R.G. Becker Business Award, the Kirk Casey Post Award and the 2019 President’s Award.
Darren Miller: The 2019 G. Thomas Emmanuel Scholarship, the Babe Ruth award, the Orville L. Cook Scholarship, the Griswold Telephone Scholarship, the It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship, the 2019 President’s Award, the Curtis Quinn Jr. Memorial Award, the Marion and Dana Rolfe Scholarship, the Seneca Falls Educators Association Math Award in Memory of Tatiana Padunov and the Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Tim Parker Memorial Award in Engineering.
Nickolas Myers: The Roger Abbott Memorial Award and the SFSSA Graduation Award.
William Reese: The Dr. C. Anna Brown Hospital Guild Scholar award and the 2019 President’s Award.
Glenn Shuster: The Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award.
Louis Smith: The James R. Amidon Memorial Award for Baseball, the Eisenhower College Memorial award, the Fredenburgh Scholarship, the Gould Award, the 2019 Honor Graduates award, the Bill Moody Memorial Baseball Award, the Frederick Morganti III Memorial Baseball Scholarship, the New Visions Medical Careers Most Professional Senior award, the North Seneca Ambulance Award, the Tatiana Padunov Memorial, the 2019 President’s Award, the 2019 Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the Student Council Award, the James H. Rice Scholarship sponsored by the Ontario/Seneca/Yates District of Free and Accepted Masons in the State of New York, the Thompson Health Guild Scholarship, the Trautman Scholarship and the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey III VFW Post 1323 Continuing Education Award for Valedictorian.
Peyton Stevers: The It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship, the 2019 President’s Award and the Peter K. Thummler Scholarship Award sponsored by Seneca Meadows Inc.
Taylor Stuck: The Cinnamon Pettingill Memorial Award, the 2019 President’s Award and the Jacob M. Salerno Memorial Award.
Connor Swenson: The Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Scholarship.
Alaina Wilkerson: The Delevan Award in Humanities, the 2019 President’s Award, the Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Outstanding Musician Scholarship, the Peter K. Thummler Scholarship Award sponsored by Seneca Meadows Inc. and the Raymond Winthrop Memorial Award.
Isaiah Winters: The Seneca Falls Business Association award and the Lt. David A Thorpe Memorial Award.
Madison Yearsley: The Lake to Lake Women’s Award, the Seneca Falls Business Association award and the David Wood Memorial Award.
Trent Youngs: The Peter Debotis Award, the Peter Giusti Award, the Frederick Morganti III Memorial Wrestling Scholarship, the Frank Paradise Memorial Award, the 2019 President’s Award, the Seneca Falls Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 992 award and the Kimberly Warrick-Henry Memorial Scholarship
Michael Zellers: The Arthur L. Baker Award, the Collin J. Fletcher Memorial Award, the Graphic Media Production Most Professional Senior award and the Frank and Mary VanTine Award.
Colin Zettlemoyer: The Judge Daniel A DePasquale Award.