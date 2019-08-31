SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy recently presented academic awards.

Honorees and awards included:

Evelyn Balzer: The Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Geometry Award and the Spanish II award.

Samantha Barnes: The Marilyn Barbieri-Rhodes Memorial Award.

Derek Corsner: The Emily Fraser Award in Chorus.

Michael Davis: The Seneca Falls Teacher’s Association Mountain Climbing Award.

Cole Dickson: The Bausch and Lomb Award and the Rotarians Jr. award.

Danielle Ehresman: The Kiwanis Jr. Award and the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship.

Margaux Eller: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Rotarians Jr. award, the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship and the St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience.

Michael Eller: The Joseph Campese Award, the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Rotarians Jr. award, the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship, the Spanish IV award and the St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience.

Jamie Fisher: The Daughters of the American Revolution Award.

Aubrey Gill: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Eleka Goncz: The James Long Memorial Award.

Marquise Hatten: The Triple C Award.

Jonah Hauf: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award and the Rotarians Jr. award.

Noah Howard: The state Comptroller Achievement Award and a Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence award.

Jordan Howell: The Walter Cerep Memorial Award and the Army National Scholar Athlete award.

Phillip Jang: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Kiwanis Jr. Award, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal Award and the Seneca Falls Police Union Citizenship Award.

Sarah Kohberger: A Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete award.

Caitlyn Korzeniewski: The George Eastman Young Leaders Award and the Rotarians Jr. award.

Samantha Lackey: The Triple C Award.

Kobe LaPrade: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Kiwanis Jr. Award, the RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Program and the John Fraser Award in Band.

Flora Lin: The Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Algebra I.

Daniel Liscum: The Elmira College Key Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.

Elizabeth Liscum: The Elmira College Key Award.

Samuel Lorenzetti: The Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Algebra II and the Spanish III award.

Rachel Mahoney: The Chatham University presents the Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award, the Rotarians Jr. award and the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship.

Madison Major: The Rotarians Jr. award and the Wells College 21st Century Leadership award.

Alyssa Marley: The French III Award.

Megan Marley: The French II Award and the Masonic Lodge Award.

Shae McConnell: The Clarkson Leadership Award and the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award.

Zachary Montgomery: The Kiwanis Jr. Award.

Chloe Morrell: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Sasha-Rey Negron: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.

Jennifer Page: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Kiwanis Jr. Award and the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award.

Jewlie Pierce: The Kiwanis Jr. Award.

Kyle Picchi: The Xerox University of Rochester award.

Jeremy Porter: The Clarkson Achievement Award, the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award and the Rotarians Jr. award.

Sydney Rook: The Rotarians Jr. award and the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship.

Sydney Rowley: The Fredrick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.

Nathaniel Sealy: The Rotarians Jr. award and the Wells College 21st Century Leadership award.

Louis Smith: The Army National Scholar Athlete award.

Ian Simolo: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.

Kaleb Stenquist: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Charlotte Tidball: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award and the RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship Program.

Morgan Trout: The VFW Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post award.

Alaina Wilkerson: The Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for music.

Isaiah Winters: The state Comptroller Achievement Award.

Trent Youngs: A Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete award.

Christopher Zerniak: The Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award.

