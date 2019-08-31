SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy recently presented academic awards.
Honorees and awards included:
Evelyn Balzer: The Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Geometry Award and the Spanish II award.
Samantha Barnes: The Marilyn Barbieri-Rhodes Memorial Award.
Derek Corsner: The Emily Fraser Award in Chorus.
Michael Davis: The Seneca Falls Teacher’s Association Mountain Climbing Award.
Cole Dickson: The Bausch and Lomb Award and the Rotarians Jr. award.
Danielle Ehresman: The Kiwanis Jr. Award and the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship.
Margaux Eller: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Rotarians Jr. award, the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship and the St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience.
Michael Eller: The Joseph Campese Award, the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Rotarians Jr. award, the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship, the Spanish IV award and the St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience.
Jamie Fisher: The Daughters of the American Revolution Award.
Aubrey Gill: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Eleka Goncz: The James Long Memorial Award.
Marquise Hatten: The Triple C Award.
Jonah Hauf: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award and the Rotarians Jr. award.
Noah Howard: The state Comptroller Achievement Award and a Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence award.
Jordan Howell: The Walter Cerep Memorial Award and the Army National Scholar Athlete award.
Phillip Jang: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Kiwanis Jr. Award, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal Award and the Seneca Falls Police Union Citizenship Award.
Sarah Kohberger: A Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete award.
Caitlyn Korzeniewski: The George Eastman Young Leaders Award and the Rotarians Jr. award.
Samantha Lackey: The Triple C Award.
Kobe LaPrade: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Kiwanis Jr. Award, the RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Program and the John Fraser Award in Band.
Flora Lin: The Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Algebra I.
Daniel Liscum: The Elmira College Key Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.
Elizabeth Liscum: The Elmira College Key Award.
Samuel Lorenzetti: The Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Algebra II and the Spanish III award.
Rachel Mahoney: The Chatham University presents the Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award, the Rotarians Jr. award and the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship.
Madison Major: The Rotarians Jr. award and the Wells College 21st Century Leadership award.
Alyssa Marley: The French III Award.
Megan Marley: The French II Award and the Masonic Lodge Award.
Shae McConnell: The Clarkson Leadership Award and the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award.
Zachary Montgomery: The Kiwanis Jr. Award.
Chloe Morrell: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Sasha-Rey Negron: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.
Jennifer Page: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award, the Kiwanis Jr. Award and the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award.
Jewlie Pierce: The Kiwanis Jr. Award.
Kyle Picchi: The Xerox University of Rochester award.
Jeremy Porter: The Clarkson Achievement Award, the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award and the Rotarians Jr. award.
Sydney Rook: The Rotarians Jr. award and the Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship.
Sydney Rowley: The Fredrick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.
Nathaniel Sealy: The Rotarians Jr. award and the Wells College 21st Century Leadership award.
Louis Smith: The Army National Scholar Athlete award.
Ian Simolo: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award and the Kiwanis Jr. Award.
Kaleb Stenquist: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Charlotte Tidball: The Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars award and the RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship Program.
Morgan Trout: The VFW Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post award.
Alaina Wilkerson: The Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for music.
Isaiah Winters: The state Comptroller Achievement Award.
Trent Youngs: A Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete award.
Christopher Zerniak: The Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award.