GENEVA — Trillium Health will offer a free Narcan training session from 6:30t o 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Geneva Public Library, 244 Main St.
Narcan is a lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose and prevent it from becoming a fatality. Narcan is safe, effective, and designed for an average person with no medical training to use.
Participants will learn how to administer Narcan and will receive an overdose rescue kit.
In April 2018, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a statement that more Americans should carry and be trained in the use of Narcan due to the worsening opioid epidemic. In 2016 in Ontario County, over 70 opioid overdoses required hospitalization and at least 10 ended in deaths. Being prepared can make a difference for you and your community!
For more information, call Boone Washburn, Community Health Specialist at Trillium Health, at (607) 821-7976.