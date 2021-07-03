SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame has announced expanded hours. Starting Monday, the Hall at 1 Canal St. will be open to the public every day of the week except Wednesdays. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are not required, but can be made online.
The Hall also said it will be part of the Seneca Falls First Friday events, beginning July 9.
Established in 1969, the Hall will induct a new group of nine American women in October; 2005 inductee Hillary Clinton will be the honorary 2021 induction chairwoman. Among those to be inducted this year are former First Lady Michelle Obama.