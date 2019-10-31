CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is celebrating its 52nd year of serving spaghetti dinners to the community to raise money for local children’s projects.
Each year, the club serves dinner on Election Day; this year from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Canandaigua Academy’s Cafeteria, East St.
Drive-through takeout orders are available.
Males cost $9 for adults, $6 for children under 12, and $7 for senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the following locations:
- Any Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua Member
- Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce
- Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
- Canandaigua The Medicine Shoppe
- Community Bank
- Lyons National Bank
“We know kids need Kiwanis in our community and around the world,” said Stephen Fantuzzo, spaghetti dinner chairperson for the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua. “Without the generous support of our community organizations and businesses we would not be the organization that we are today.”
All funds donated go to the Kiwanis Community Fund which benefits the Salvation Army Christmas Party for over 150 children and their families, the Easter Egg Hunt at the Elementary School reaching hundreds of Canandaigua kids, Senior Bingo Night at 80 Parrish St., ARC support, and student scholarships.
Information about becoming a member is available at CanandaiguaKiwanis.org or by joining the weekly meeting at 12:05 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, or at 6 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, also at the Legion. You can visit the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua Facebook page as well.