LODI — A very special and traditional Lodi celebration — known to loyal attendees as the Peach Pit Pitching party — was held on a recent Sunday at the Mill Street home of Jess Youngquist.
Jess, in addition to a full-time contracting business also participates with a group of talented musicians of country music, popular at weddings and reunions.
Among the guests were members of the country music combo, daughter Kelly and two children from Florida, neighbor Alta Boyer, and Dr. Susan Herring of Purdue University, a research designer of robotics. Guests gathered on the expansive deck built around a tall shade tree, featuring a gas fire pit.
The Peach Pit Pitch involved pitching peach pits into a target area. Each contestant received 10 pits to toss per turn. No definite rules are given to the game, although it took an amazing amount of skill to be a successful peach pit pitcher. Jess remarked “specificity needed for the 3P’s in Lodi.”
This is a special once a year event for Lodi and definitely a celebration worth continuing.