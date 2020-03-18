GENEVA — More than 100 members of the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department and guests gathered Feb. 1 at the Sons and Daughters of Italy for their 134th Annual Banquet.
Special honors went to two new 50-year members, Past Captain Paul Schroeder and long-time Nester Hose driver Bernard Naegele. President John Guinan and Financial Secretary Rob Patnesky presented gold 50-year lapel pins and citations from the City of Geneva to Schroeder and Naegele.
Guinan and Patnesky also presented life memberships and 25-year lapel pins to Mike Hickey and Bob Peters.
Rick Rhinehart received a plaque honoring him for the fine job he did as captain of the Nester Hose.
Also honored were the following Top 10 firefighters based on their attendance responding to fire calls, training, work details and meetings: 1) Rob Patnesky, 2) Steve Lathey, 3) John Guinan, 4) Bill Gallagher, 5) Rick Rhinehart, 6) Mike Bucklin, 7) Kevin Powers, 8) Don McGuigan, 9) Bill Hastings, and 10) Mike John. Capt. Rhinehart presented each with a gift certificate.
Among the guests at the banquet were Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs, chiefs from area fire departments, officers of the City of Geneva’s other two fire companies, Hydrant Hose and Folger Hook and Ladder, Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti and City Judge William “Bill” Hart.
Mark Liberatore and Guinan served as co-chairmen of the dinner and Assistant Chief Kevin Powers was the toastmaster.