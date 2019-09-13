Reflecting on instances where God said “no” only to later provide a “yes” in the Bible and his own life, author Dr. Franklin D. R Jackson’s new book “When God Says No: Listen for the Yes!” (published by Balboa Press) is about listening for God’s “yes” after he says “no” in a Christian’s life.
The book encourages and inspires readers to overcome what appear to be roadblocks, obstacles, and “no’s” by listening and responding to God’s small voice. It contains stories from the Bible that will interest readers that want to learn about how God had a plan for his people then, and still has a plan for his people in today’s society. The book contains biblical references as well as true stories from real people and the author.
Dr. Jackson is a native of Jamaica, West Indies. He graduated magna cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University and later obtained a master’s and doctorate from the University of Illinois.
More information about his ministry can be found at http://www.evangelismbgi.org/. The book is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.