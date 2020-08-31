CANANDAIGUA — Providence Housing Development Corp. is accepting applications at Happiness House II Apartments, a new affordable housing development for seniors and families, at 2506-2507 Happiness House Blvd.
The initial application period began July 15, and runs through Sept. 14. Tenants will be selected on a random basis through use of a lottery.
Groundbreaking for Happiness House II Apartments took place in February and construction is expected to be finished this fall. Happiness House II consists of two buildings and is part of the third phase of development by Finger Lakes United Cerebral Palsy Inc — known as Happiness House. Building One will feature eight studio-efficiency apartments for seniors 55+ and Building Two will provide 22 one- and two-bedroom apartments for families and individuals. Four senior units and five family housing units will be reserved for eligible NYS Empire State Homeless Housing Initiative residents referred by Happiness House located adjacent to the apartments on Independence Lane.
“Happiness House II is a beautiful community of apartments right on the bus route with grocery, shopping, and health care options all within a mile,” said Mark Greisberger, Executive Director for Providence Housing, “These apartments will provide safe and affordable housing for individuals and families who often have a hard time finding housing. If an individual has a disability, has been homeless, or is working on their recovery, Happiness House II Apartments is a great option for them. Happiness House will be able to provide case management services and the city of Canandaigua offers numerous organizations that provide assistance with food, clothing, recreation, and mental health services.”
Happiness House serves anyone in need, with a multitude of services for those with mobility or mental health impairments. “We’re excited to further our mission to provide safe and secure housing to those in need and look forward to providing needed supports like counseling and recovery services for the residents of Happiness house II Apartments,” stated Mary Boatfield, president and CEO of the organization.
Happiness House II senior housing will offer one fully wheelchair accessible unit, one unit for hearing/visually impaired, and all eight apartments are handicap visitable or adaptable. Apartments come with an Energy Star refrigerator and stove and living/dining area. Heat and hot water are included in the $600 rent. Tenants pay for electricity. The family housing units also include a dishwasher and large living/dining area. Rent for family housing units, including heat and hot water, are between $675-695 plus electric. All apartments in both buildings have central air conditioning, individually controlled heat and electric, off-street parking, an emergency call system and Intercom entry. There will be laundry facilities in each building, access to computers, and a community room for all residents to enjoy.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 14, for the initial application lottery. The lottery will be held on Sept. 15, at noon at Providence Housing Development Corp. Income and occupancy requirements apply. For more information or to be placed on an interest list, visit www.ProvidenceHousing.org or email HappinessHouse2@dor.org or call (585) 529-9555.
Happiness House will offer case management services to eligible residents including counseling, aide with recovery for those suffering from substance abuse, job skills, meal deliveries and more. For more information, visit HappinessHouse.org or call (585) 394-9510.