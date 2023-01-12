WATERLOO — A new RE/MAX Revolution real-estate office opened at 1126 Waterloo-Geneva Road on Jan. 9.
The office will be managed by agent David Young, who formerly ran the Young Agency.
Contact Young at davidyoung@remax.net.
