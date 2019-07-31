ITHACA – New Roots Charter School has received the Transformation Award from the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council.
The school was recognized for its Cayuga Wetlands Restoration Project, which in collaboration with the Cayuga Nation, was initiated in a science class. In two years, it has restored wetland on the south end of Cayuga Lake, with plans to create a youth conservation corps to improve state waterways.
New Roots Charter School is a small public high school offering a tuition-free, college- and life-preparatory program.
For details, visit www.newrootsschool.org.
