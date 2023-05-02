SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center has named a new executive director, Andrew Olden, as well as a new program assistant/docent, Laura Jacuzzo.
Olden has a master of arts/history from the University of Missouri and is currently working on his doctorate. He has been a research assistant for the executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, an instructor and teaching assistant at the University of Missouri, and an assistant museum coordinator and archivist at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill.
“I want my leadership to continue to build on the strong history of the museum and continuing to build an organization that people want to support and be a part of,” Olden said in a press release.
Jacuzzo’s role is to provide customer service and assist with programs, tours and events. She has a bachelor’s degree in writing and history from Houghton College. Her previous experience includes being a substitute teaching aide as well as a library assistant. She also was a docent and education/program coordinator with the Seneca Falls Historical Society.
Jacuzzo said her work with the historical society prepared her to give tours and enhanced her knowledge of Seneca Falls and the surrounding area. She looks forward to helping the museum expand its current program offerings. As the organization readies for the busy summer months, she is already prepping the Music in the Park series and the Summer Camp in the Box.
The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center is home to the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry and welcomes thousands of visitors annually, educating audiences of all ages on the rich industrial and waterways history of Seneca Falls. The center and museum, with three floors of exhibits to explore, are free and open to the public. Summer hours began Monday; they are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.