GENEVA — Finger Lakes Technical & Career Center’s New Vision Medical Careers Program has welcomed its Class of 2020.
This year marks the 25th anniversary for New Vision Medical Careers, an educational partnership with Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and Finger Lakes Health.
“Alumni consistently report that the access and mentoring that Geneva General Hospital provides to the NV Medical students coupled with the coursework puts them ahead of their college peers in all of their professional studies,” stated Laura Van Niel.
Finger Lakes Health employees will spend over 2,000 hours mentoring the 17 students in the program this year.
Located on the campus of Geneva General Hospital, this program provides a “new vision” of blended academic, experimental learning, and career education.
The program offers high school seniors from surrounding districts an interdisciplinary classroom approach that allows students to study anatomy, pathophysiology, ethics, medical terminology, economics, and English simultaneously, gain college credit, and apply this practice-based learning in a multidisciplinary professional environment.
“Watching the patient’s attitude change due to my mentor’s encouragement proved the important role nurses play in patients’ compliance,” said Camryn Bailey, a Geneva High School senior, after a recent clinical rotation at GGH.
Each year, 17 students are chosen for the one-year, academically rigorous program for college-bound seniors planning on majoring in pre-medicine, nursing, laboratory science, physician assistant, chemistry, biology, physical therapy, or other allied health fields. Applicants come from the Tech Center’s 15 component schools and selection is a highly competitive, rubric-based process.
The New Vision Class of 2020, led by instructor Van Niel, includes students representing the following school districts: Canandaigua Academy: Reilly Reber, Madison Ryan, Alena VonRhedey, and Sarah Weinel; Geneva High School: Camryn Bailey, Mitchell Burrall, Joel DeVries, Paige O’Brien, and Grace Whiteleather; Honeoye Central School District: Jacob Slocum; Marcus Whitman High School: Jacob Nemitz; Mynderse Academy: Margaux Eller and Michael Eller; Naples Central School District: Shaylyn McGory; Victor Senior High School: Renee Merriman; and Waterloo High School: Sean Bronson and Sennett Turner.
The program allows students to explore a full array of medical careers in 24 departments, while gaining 125 hours of clinical experience and nine college credits. Rotation sites are in four, six-week blocks of analogous units: acute care, diagnostics, surgical, and unique populations to enhance students’ understanding of patient/resident care, increase retention of clinical knowledge, and master system-based practices. On average, each student will have 95 mentors and will interact with more than 100 patients and residents throughout the school year.