NEWARK — On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Newark Police Department received an outpouring of support from local Newark businesses for their service to the community.
Legendary Auto Interiors owners Martin and Diana Beckenbach, along with daughter Heather Tavano, spearheaded an effort to recognize and support law enforcement for their service and all they do to keep the community safe. They reached out to the Newark business community and were able to create gift baskets for all of the officers and the department clerk.
The 16 gift baskets were filled with snacks, water, gift cards and a wreath thanking them for their service. Donations were received from Legendary Auto Interiors, Martin & Diana Beckenbach, Joe & Heather Tavano, BeeTee’s (Frank & Anne Bullock), Lisa’s Unisex Hair Salon (Lisa Herman), McDonald’s (Weichbrodt Enterprises), Tom Wahl’s, Wegmans and Wendy Burgess.
Marty Beckenbach said, “We wanted to show support for you guys, for all that you do for the community, and to let you know the community and businesses care.”
Police Chief Mark Thoms said, “This is unbelievable, totally unexpected. Your support of the Newark Police Department shows that the Newark community and businesses believe in the Officers and staff to working together to improve the quality of life in Newark.”