NEWARK – The Newark Elks Lodge will host a garage and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at 223 S. Main St.
Vendor space is available for $10; proceeds benefit charities supported by the Elks.
For details or to register, call Peg Mares at (315) 871-8098, Sue House at (315) 398-0219 or Carol Baker at (315) 483-8089 or email mmPegasus@yahoo.com or houseb1@yahoo.com.
