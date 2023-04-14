NEWARK — The Newark Food Closet, a staple in this Wayne County community for the past 50 years, is in need of donations.
The pantry, which is operated by volunteers, serves more than 2,000 families a year. With the rising price of food and benefits being cut off for many families, the need for donations to keep the pantry’s shelves stocked is more important than ever before.
All donations go back into the pantry and are tax-deductible. Anyone wanting to help can donate cash on-site; make a check out to the Newark Food Closet and mail it to 301 E. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513; or use PayPal and Venmo and send to @Lisa-Barrett-81.
The Newark Food Closet is hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. April 19. Anyone hoping to learn more about the pantry is welcome to attend. In addition, the Emmanuel Free Lunch program will be serving light refreshments and will offer information about their program too.