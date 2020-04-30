NEWARK — At the beginning of March the Newark Free Lunch Program volunteers were feeding about 50 people daily, Tuesday through Friday, in the basement dining room of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
With the advent of the pandemic, the dining room was closed. A grab-and-go lunch was initiated to be handed out at the door. With the economy crashing and no unemployment checks, the numbers needing a free lunch rose daily to over 100, with a high of 123 on March 16.
Manager Manny Crespo said “These numbers have devastated our budget and we need some financial help. In the last 27 years we have never turned anyone away and we do not want to turn anyone away now.”
Any donation is welcome. Send a check to Emmanuel UMC/Newark Free Lunch Program, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.