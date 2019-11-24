NEWARK — The Newark Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Newark Public Library, 121 High St.
Club members will decorate the library for the holidays as one of the club’s civic beautification projects.
Following the decorating, members will welcome the Christmas season by enjoying a “take your own lunch” in the Community Room of the library. In lieu of a gift exchange, take a $5 donation for the Newark Food Closet which is one of the club’s service projects.
A short business meeting led by President Shirley Stowell will follow the lunch.
Guests and new members are welcome to attend.
For more information, call (315) 331-8535.
The Newark Garden Club is affiliated with the 7th District Federation Garden Clubs Inc. of New York State and the National Garden Club Inc.