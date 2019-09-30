NEWARK — The Newark Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 in the dining room of the Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court.
Members will have a fall work session creating a trivet with recycled corks and decorating a straw wreath. Take hot glue guns, scissors, and decorative fall items to put on a wreath.
Hostesses are Eileen Godfrey and Carole Nary. Floral arrangement will be made by Sue Avedisian.
The business meeting following the work session will be led by President Shirley Stowell.
New members are welcome.
For more information, call (315) 331-8535.
The Newark Garden Club is affiliated with the 7th District Federation Garden Clubs Inc. of New York State and the National Garden Club Inc.