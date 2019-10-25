NEWARK — The Newark Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at David Young’s workshop, 1731 Route 88N.
At this holiday workshop, members will create an evergreen swag. Take whatever greens you might have and decorations you would like on it, as ribbon pine cones, picks, etc. Wire will be available. You also need to bring pruners, snippers or wire cutters.
Hostesses for this meeting are Julia Young and Rita McHale.
The business meeting following the workshop will be led by President Shirley Stowell.
A reminder of the District Semi-Annual meeting at Burgundy Basin on Nov. 6 and the 37th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes on Nov. 16. Guests and new members are welcome to attend all events.
For more information, call (315) 331-8535.
The Newark Garden Club is affiliated with the 7th District Federation Garden Clubs Inc. of New York State and the National Garden Club Inc.