NEWARK — A Kiddie Day Parade recently was held.
Winners included:
• Float – power drawn, adult: Emoji wagon by Alena Black, Matiece Miller and Mariam White, first place.
• Float – kid powered: Mutt Gutts Dum and Dumber by Brycen and Ryan Potter, first place.
• Float – hand drawn: Owl by Landon Barrett, first place; rainbow festival by Sara Springett, second place; beach baby by Roman Barnes, third place; and Isabella Vitaro, fourth place.
• Book characters: “My Little Pony” by Claire Coleman, first place; and World War I high-flying ace by Mitchell Russel, second place.
• Best boys’ costume: Macaroni penguin by Martin Russel, first place; and baseball player by Joey Delfs, second place.
• Best girls’ costume: Cheetah by Emma Haynes, first place; cheetah by Lucy Gilpin, second place; rainbow unicorn by Avery Paro, third place; monkey by Brodey House, fourth place; banana by Julianna House, fifth place; and strawberry by Phoebe Haynes, sixth place.
• Patriotic theme: Betsy Ross by Claire Paro, first place.
• TV/movie theme: “Antman” by Rafael Botelhyo, first place; “JoJo Siwa” by Anna Winkler, second place; and Avengers bike by Brandon Black, third place.
• Miscellaneous: Premier Martial Arts Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.