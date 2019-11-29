Newark implements tobacco-free parks policy

NEWARK — The village of Newark partnered with the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes to support implementation of a tobacco and vape-free parks policy.
The new policy restricts the use of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on all village park property.
Tobacco-free environments are becoming more common in New York state as awareness around the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure increases. Smoke-free policies also go a long way toward reducing the social norm of tobacco use and can help in decreasing the number of new tobacco users every year. Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death in New York state.
With the average age of a new smoker in New York state being 13, these policies are vital in reducing youth exposure to tobacco use. In addition, the recent statewide implementation of Tobacco 21, which raised the age of sale for all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21 is evidence that New York state and many of its municipalities are moving toward tobacco reforms that can curb youth use of tobacco products.
To partner in creating more tobacco-free outdoor spaces, contact Penny Gugino at (585) 666-1398.