NEWARK — Supported by a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation, the Newark Public Library will be offering health and wellness classes, workshops and information.
Health & Wellness @ the Lib is a free, year-long program that offers classes on mental, physical and dietary health. Participants will journal their health journey throughout the year — classes and workshops they attend at the library as well as healthy choices and changes they make in their lives independently. Registration is required and each participant will be given a wellness journal to record their progress.
Each month the library will host a variety of classes to help participants learn how they can have a healthy and balanced life.
The kick-off event will be 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Newark Public Library, 121 High St. At the kick off, participants can register for the program, sample healthful treats, pick up a journal and schedule of Health & Wellness events, and enter to win a door prize.
For more information, contact Rachel or Melissa at (315) 331-4370 or visitwww.newarklibrary.org.