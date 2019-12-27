NEWARK — With the receipt of its share of a $3.75 million federal School Climate Transformation Grant over the next five years, Newark school district will be reassigning certain staff.
• Laurie Palmisano, who has been serving since August as assistant principal at Newark Middle School and Kelley School and as the district’s Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Coordinator, has accepted the newly-created and entirely grant-funded position of director of community schools. It was approved by the Newark Board of Education last month.
• Robyn Ross-Squirrell, who has been assistant principal at Newark High School for a year and a half, will take on that role at Newark Middle School and Kelley Schools in January.
• Tiffany Cohrs, who is now in her fifth year of teaching Kindergarten at Perkins School, will begin an administrative internship at NHS to meet the requirements of the administrative degree she is pursuing at University of Rochester.
Ross-Squirell and Cohr’s reassignments are expected to be approved at the Dec. 18 board meeting.
Palmisano, Ross-Squirrell and Cohrs have been nominated to go through the WFL BOCES Leadership Institute, which focuses on growing the leadership capacity of local educational professionals.
Among Palmisano’s many new duties, including continuing to be Newark’s SEL Coordinator, will be overseeing distribution of grant monies to Red Creek and Williamson school districts in accordance with grant guidelines and specifications. The grant will allow the three districts to develop, enhance and expand support services with the aim of improving behavioral outcomes and learning conditions for all students.
The NCSD applied for the federal grant on behalf of the three-district consortium of high needs rural school districts that serve nearly 4,000 students in 12 school buildings. Mark Miller, Director of Grants and Special Projects for the NCSD wrote the grant with Jay Roscup, Director of Community Schools in Wayne County.
Palmisano, who was the secondary level summer school principal last summer, served as an administrative intern at Newark Middle School and Newark High School during 2018-19. The year before she taught fifth grade at Kelley School and taught either fifth or sixth grade at Lyons Elementary School for 12 years before that.
Palmisano earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Elmira College and her master’s degree in general education at St. Lawrence University. In May, she completed her administrative degree in educational leadership at State University College at Oswego.
She lives in Geneva with her wife, Casey Peterson — a major gift officer/fundraiser for St. Lawrence University — and their two children.
Ross-Squirrell, who functioned part time as interim principal at Lincoln School during the 2017-18 school year before becoming assistant principal at NHS in July, began working for the Newark district in 1997-98 at Kelley School as a long-term substitute. The following year, she was hired full time as a fifth grade teacher — a job she continued in until August of 2008 when she became the new district enrichment and arts-in-education coordinator. During the 2016-17 school year she was an administrative intern at NHS, Perkins and Lincoln schools.
Ross-Squirrell received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Nazareth College; her master’s degree in political science from George Mason University; her administrative special education certification from Nazareth College; and her educational administrative certification from SUC-Oswego.
She and her husband, Bernard, who works at John Controls in Rochester, live in Farmington with their two daughters.
Before coming to work for the NCSD in 2014-15, Cohrs taught either Kindergarten or first grade in Lyons for 14 years.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in dance with a minor in education from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and her master’s degree in education from Keuka College.
Cohrs and husband, Tim, a self-employed contractor, live in Geneva with their three children Beth.