NEWARK — Newark Central School District has won a $3.75 million five-year School Climate and Transformation Grant it will share with the Williamson and Red Creek school districts to develop, enhance or expand support services with the aim of improving behavioral outcomes and learning conditions for all students.
The lead local educational agency, the Newark district applied for the federal grant on behalf of the three-district consortium of high needs rural school districts that serve nearly 4,000 students in 12 school buildings.
Jay Roscup, director of community schools in Wayne County, wrote the grant with Mark Miller, director of grants and special projects for the Newark district. Lyons won a similar five-year grant for Lyons, Sodus, North Rose-Wolcott and the Clyde-Savannah districts that expired in September.
Since those districts were not allowed to re-apply for the grant having previously been its recipients, Roscup and Miller wrote the grant application for Newark, Williamson and Red Creek.
Roscup said it is imperative that in financially-strapped, high needs Wayne County schools, especially those in eastern Wayne County where there is such a high level of transiency, that there be consistency among support services provided to students to insure their successful behavioral and academic outcomes.
“Your highest needs students are rotating from district to district,” Roscup noted, stressing uniformity of services for them is essential.
Miller said that in Newark, for example, nearly one in five students will move three or more times during their educational career. Sixty one percent of Newark students are classified as economically disadvantaged by the state Education Department.
“These factors and others have a negative impact on academic success,’’ he said.
Other issues related to poverty, homelessness, various types of abuse, trauma and or neglect; food insecurity, emotional stability, alcohol and other kinds of substance abuse, dysfunctional home environments and mental illness all adversely affect student outcomes and grant monies will be used to set up effective, multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) to more effectively address them.
Laurie Palmisano, who was recently appointed by the Newark Board of Education to be the granted-funded director of the district’s community schools program, will oversee distribution of grant monies to Red Creek and Williamson, according to School Climate and Transformation Grant specifications and guidelines.