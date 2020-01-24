NEWARK — The village of Newark has received a $30,000 grant for a Green Infrastructure Feasibility Study of Perkins Park.
The grant, obtained from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will enable evaluation of stormwater issues at the park associated with Military Brook and the Erie Canal.
The planning project will provide stormwater management recommendations using green infrastructure which could include stream corridor management, swale and rain garden overflow, porous pavement, natural vegetation buffers and bioretention areas.
Mayor Jonathan Taylor stated, “The Village Board and I have been keenly aware of the need for this study. I am excited that the Village of Newark has received this grant because it will enable us to move forward; to plan and protect the future of Perkins Park.”