NEWARK — The village will host a pumpkin sculpture contest.
From Oct. 21st to 25, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses.
The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a trick-or-treat basket of holiday goodies and the Great Pumpkin trophy will be awarded to the winning Newark business.
Paint, carve, stack or make a pumpkin creature.
Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design.
Call (315)-331-4770 ext. 108 when your design is complete (and no later than noon on Friday, Oct. 25) to enter. Contest judges will take a photo of your creation.
Photos of entries will be judged on Friday, Oct. 25.