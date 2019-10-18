NEWARK — The village will host a pumpkin sculpture contest.

From Oct. 21st to 25, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses.

The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a trick-or-treat basket of holiday goodies and the Great Pumpkin trophy will be awarded to the winning Newark business.

Paint, carve, stack or make a pumpkin creature.

Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design.

Call (315)-331-4770 ext. 108 when your design is complete (and no later than noon on Friday, Oct. 25) to enter. Contest judges will take a photo of your creation.

Photos of entries will be judged on Friday, Oct. 25.

