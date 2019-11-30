NEWARK — Newark-Wayne Community Hospital recently celebrated the expansion and modernization of its birthing center by dedicating it to honor the Marshall Family, who, along with the family’s foundation, are among the largest donors in the hospital’s history.
The modernization included renovations to the main entrance and check-in area, labor and delivery rooms, nurses’ station, unit hallways and family gathering area. The project also added a lactation consultation room.
Mothers and families can arrange a tour of the Marshall Birthing Center by calling (315) 332-2230.