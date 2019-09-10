NEWARK — As part of their first day of new teacher orientation, new Newark Central School District faculty and staff attended a welcoming luncheon sponsored by the board of education at Newark High School.
Superintendent Matt Cook welcomed new staff and introduced others attending the luncheon including Board of Education members Russ Harris, who is president, Pat Verdine and Brad Steve; Assistant Superintendent for Business Ed Gnau and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis; building principals and assistant principals; some other district staff and Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor.
After the luncheon, new staffers went on a bus tour of Newark with Cook and other administrators that concluded with ice cream at Erie Shore Landing near the canal.