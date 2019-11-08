NEWARK — Newark High School urged Newark residents and businesses — and residents within the school district — to decorate their front doors with artful messages promoting healthy alternatives to drug and alcohol abuse during the national and local Red Ribbon Week observance, Oct. 23 to 31.
“Red Ribbon Week serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities,” said Krystal Crawford, NHS Prevention Counselor.
Submissions were entered into a drawing for prizes from Wegmans, Walmart and other local businesses.