CANANDAIGUA — Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 6 for Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership awards.
Nominate someone you know that embodies all three qualities inherent in a Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient: excellence in her profession, leadership in her community, and a sincere commitment to helping other women succeed.
Nominations are also being sought for the Canandaigua ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. Nominations for this award are accepted for an emerging woman leader, 40 years of age or younger, based on the same criteria as the ATHENA Leadership Award.
All nominations along with any letters of support must be submitted electronically by Friday, Sept. 6.
The 35th Annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Dinner will be Friday, Nov. 22 at Finger Lakes Community College.
For more information, contact Elisha Everson, IOM, at the Chamber at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203.
Presented by the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce and Professional Women of the Finger Lakes.
Last year’s ATHENA nominees included Nancy Alderman Stelnyk, legal assistant, Underberg & Kessler, LLP; Marjorie “Marge” Donhauser, owner/LPN, Donhauser Nursing Service; Alice C. Haskins, chief correction officer, Ontario County Office of Sheriff; Tracy Janczak, owner/senior certified pilates instructor, Core Rhythm Pilates LLC; Debi E. Jones, director, human resources, IDI Billing Solutions; Mary A. Krause, Ontario county administrator; Catherine Sciarratta, owner and director, Finger Lakes Ballet Academy; Jill Werth, director of operations, Rochester Air Center; and Constance White, regional administrator for UR Medicine/Imaging, University of Rochester Medical Center.
Last year’s AYPL nominees were Tina Bloom, regional business manager, Assurex Health and deputy town supervisor, Canandaigua; Melissa Buchanan, owner, Studio B Fitness & Wellness, LLC, LMT, CPT and group fitness instructor; Jennie M. Erdle, director of student life, Finger Lakes Community College; Lindsay M. Loiacono, owner/operator, Main Street Munchkins; Wanda E. Martinez-Johncox, telehealth clinical technician Behavioral Health National VA LGBT SEP, LGBT veteran care coordinator, Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center; and Katherine Purbeck, risk management specialist at SIMCO Payroll & HR Services.